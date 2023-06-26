INSECURITY: Agency decries proliferation of illicit small arms

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

THE National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, NCCSALW, yesterday, decried the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria.

The NCCSALW, in a statement by its Zonal Coordinator, South West Zone of the Centre, Mr. Ben Akinlade, noted that unauthorised outfits have sprung up deceitfully, presenting themselves as the local organisation for the Control of Illicit Small Arms and Light Weapons and creating false impressions of legitimacy and authority.

He, however, urged Nigerians to disregard them and report agents of such unauthorized organisations to security agencies or the centre.

The statement reads: “The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons was established on 3rd May 2021, by an executive directive by former President Muhammadu Buhari in line with the Article 24 of the ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

“The decision is sequel to the current state of insecurity and wanton destruction of lives and property occasioned by the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons.

“The target of the centre is to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to check incessant access to small weapons by unauthorized persons towards strengthening peace and security in Nigeria.”