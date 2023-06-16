Influx of unlicenced foreigners threat to building industry —Olarenwaju

…as COREN moves to sanitize the industry

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

The National President Association of Tilers, Nigeria, ATN, and Chairman Nigerian Association of Engineering Craftsmen, NAEC,

Engineering Craft Olarenwaju Hassan, Thursday, disclosed that influx of unlicenced foreigners into the building industry serves a great threat to standards and professionalism.

Hassan expressed his concern during the maiden Tilers Day held in Abuja to create awareness of the association’s activities in the building industry and to speak against quackery and other illegal operations in the sector.

According to him, ATN is in affiliation with Nigerian Association of Engineering Craftsmen, NAEC, established under the auspices of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, and that ATN had been existing as an association for 11 years.

He said: “My call for professionalism in the building industry is necessary because of the mess caused by quacks.

“For Association of Tilers, Nigeria, ATN, in affiliation with NAEC which supervises all we do as members of ATN, hence it is a big crime for anybody to practice without a license, and also former President Muhammadu Buhari, signed an Executive Order saying if an individual is not licensed he or she is not to practice in Nigeria.

“Foreigners cannot come and play their trade in the building industry based on the Executive Order signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari, and even a company or individual brings a foreigner to work, Nigerians are to be part of it.

“Any violation of this Executive Order leads to arrest and prosecution of the offender. Although, we have foreigners registered with us and licensed by COREN.

“We advice those of them who are yet to follow due process to register and be licensed the appointed time has come and if we hurt them it is based on the law because the law must take its course, therefore, we advice them that they should start processing their documents beginning from the association, which is the association of your trade.”

Meanwhile, he spoke about the ongoing sensitization on criminality of practicing illegally in the building industry, “Our National President of COREN has been on television stations to sensitize Nigerians including foreigners, on the heels of inaugurating some States’ Monitoring Units under COREN, and if somebody claims to be unaware of having a practicing license makes it a crime because Government have been sensitizing the public, tilers in particular to know about it.”

However, he said with his over 20 years of practice as a tiler and the association been established for 11 years, the major challenge has been monitoring.

According to him, the new engineering Act signed in 2018 empowers COREN to arrest and prosecute unlicenced persons.

“We as an association don’t have the powers to arrest and prosecute any quack, being part of COREN and with this Act we can eliminate quackery from the building industry”, he added.

Similarly, the Counsel for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, made it known that the construction industry is being sanitized, especially weeding out quaks from the industry in order to safeguard lives, investments and the profession.

Speaking to journalists on what COREN is doing presently, Head of Unit, Projects and Facilities, COREN, Engineer Craftsman Lukas Kangiwa, said, “On the issue of Tilers, we have big problem of building collapse. So all those practicing engineering including electricians, tilers, masons and other artisans are the people directly involved in building production. So we have to be sure on anything they are doing and follow up to guide, advice and make sure the law takes its course.

“We also advise them to carry out their services in accordance with the law and be very honest and sincere and by doing that it gives value for money, establish cordial relationship with clients.

“There are foreigners also coming in to do these jobs, and COREN is working with the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, to ensure that any expatriate coming to work in the building industry has the requisite qualifications and experience, and also in accordance with the expatriate quota.

He advised the ATN members to register with COREN by being certified which serves as their license.

The Patron, ATN, Engr Babale James, said, “The tile work is very critical work in the building industry, and what some of our tilers really need to out efforts on is the quality of delivery; professionalism and no danger attached to their jobs.

“Secondly, the volume of wastage, because not bounce back to the client and the cost becomes high, hence tilers are to reduce thus cost.

“Tilers as an association should monitor on their own and guard against quaks. These are some of the qualities they need to have.”