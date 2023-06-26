Indefinite Suspension: Benue LG Chairmen defy state govt, remain in office

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The 23 Local Government Council Chairmen in Benue state have defied the directive of the state government to hand over the reins of governance to their respective Directors General Services and Administration, DGSA, and proceed on indefinite suspension over alleged financial impriopriety.

It would be recalled that the State House of Assembly on June 21, 2023 recommended the suspension of the embattled Chairmen and on that premise letters were written to them on June 23, 2023 by the State Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, ordering them to vacate their offices.

Irked by the development, the Chairmen during a press briefing at the weekend vowed to resist any move by the state government to arbitrarily remove them from office before the expiration of their tenure next June.

The Chairmen also declared their intension to institute a contempt suit against the state government following an earlier ruling of the Industrial Court barring the state government from tampering with the leadership at that tier of government in the state.

When some of the Chairmen were contacted Monday, it was discovered that they were yet to comply with the directive of the state government.

When asked if he had complied with the directive of the state government, the State Chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, who is also the Chairman of Guma Local Government Area, LGA, Mr. Michael Ubah said, “we are taking legal means to solve our problem. Instead of violent ways, we have decided to ressort to legal process. I have not handed over to the DGSA and the security in the area is calm. No trouble going on. The DGSA ideally is the next person to me. If I am not around he takes care of the council. I did not hand over the vehicle because they have given us waiver, there is no need.”

Also, his Ado LGA counterpart, Chief James Oche said, “I have always been in the office. Everything is going on peacefully in my council. My mandate is still on, I am not an appointee. I cannot be removed without fair hearing. In respect to late Abiola, you do not shave a man’s hair in his absence. There are several Supreme Court cases that says the State Governemt or House of Assembly has no right to arbitrarily remove a chairman. We expect the state government to respect the rule of law.”

On her part Mrs. Amina Audu of Okpokwu LGA said, “I am an elected chairman and I have a tenure of two years and my term has not finished. So, the suspension pronounced on me by the State Government has no effect because I am an elected chairman. I have not handed over to anybody. Not even the vehicle and other official documents. I am not even well and at the moment I am not at the Local Government Secretariat but the council is peaceful.”

When contacted to confirm if the police orderlies attached to the Chairmen had been withdrawn or if the Police had commenced enforcing the suspension order, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene said she was unaware.

The Council Chairmen whose tenure would end in June 2024 were elected under the last administration of former Governor Samuel Ortom and sworn-in in June 2022 for a period of two years.