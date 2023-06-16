 Inauguration: PDP chieftain congratulates Oyo Assembly members

By Adeola Badru

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) based in Germany, Olayinka Segelu, has wholeheartedly congratulated Olajide Akintunde on his swearing-in for second term as member representing the good people of Lagelu State Constituency and other newly inaugurated members of Oyo State House of Assembly.

Segelu, in a congratulatory message to all the members urged them to leave no stone unturned to justify the trust and confidence reposed in them by the people.

According to him, the trust the people have in them informed their election most especially the Speaker, Debo Ogundoyin and his Deputy, Abiodun Muhammed Aderemi Fadeyi.

The Ibadan-born young politician said: “I congratulate you all for winning the election, despite all the gang-up and challenges in your various local governments. You went, and you came back with your honour intact. Accept my congratulations!

“Right Honourable Speaker and the Deputy, you both have made history as the first Speaker and Deputy Speaker to win a second term in office in Oyo State. It is a remarkable feat, and it is one worthy of congratulations.”

Continuing, he stated: “Honourable Akt of Lagelu and Hon. Taofeek Olatunde Kehinde of Akinyele State Constituency 2, I branded 2 cars for your campaign with your pictures including your new colleague from Constituency 1 Hon. Lekan Abiola. It is obvious that you have tried to give quality representation to your constituents.

“That is the good people of Akinyele and Lagelu Local Government Areas of Oyo state have handed over the legislative mantle of the Local governments to you for another four years with their votes. I hope you will not let them down. I hope my faith in you won’t be crushed as well, Sirs.

“We all know how second term works in Nigeria. I hope you prove them wrong, so that when you seek higher position in 2027, your good work will speak for you. This is not a time to become arrogant and authoritarian.”

“There are still plenty of things you have to do to be mentioned in the same sentence as some of the most successful politicians, but I believe in you. So don’t make us the people of Akinyele and Lagelu State Constituencies regret putting our trust in you.”