Inauguration: Otuaro commends Warri South-west legislators

Immediate past deputy governor of Delta State, Dcn. Kingsley has hailed the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Emomotimi Guwor and House of Representatives member, Chief Hon. Thomas Eriyotomi over their inauguration on Tuesday.

While both are from Warri South-west, Guwor is at the State Assembly while Eriyotomi is at the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Otuaro in a recent statement on his verified Facebook page wrote, “I want to express my heartfelt congratulations to Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor on his emergence as the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly. This is an impressive accomplishment and a clear reflection of your leadership qualities.

“I want to also congratulate my esteemed friend, Chief Hon. Thomas Eriyotomi, on his success in the recent election. I am confident that he will continue to serve the Warri federal constituency with utmost dedication.”

Additionally, Otuaro extended his felicitations to all the newly-inaugurated Honourable Members representing different constituencies across Delta State. He expressed his confidence in their abilities, saying, “To all the newly-inaugurated Honourable Members, I offer my congratulations. Your election demonstrates the trust and confidence your constituents have in you.”

Offering words of encouragement, H.E. Dcn. Kingsley B. OtuarO, ESQ. expressed his sincere wishes for their success, stating, “As you embark on this noble journey of serving our people, I wholeheartedly wish each and every one of you success throughout your tenure. May you approach your responsibilities with dedication and integrity, striving to fulfill the needs and aspirations of the constituents you represent.”

H.E. Dcn. Kingsley B. OtuarO, ESQ. concluded his message with optimism for the future, saying, “Let us work together towards a brighter and prosperous future, dedicated to the betterment of Delta State and its citizens. Here’s to a fruitful and impactful period of service.”