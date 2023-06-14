Inauguration: Ex-Delta LG boss, Orounagha hails Oborevwori, Guwor, Ocholor

Orounagha

*appeals for appointment

Hon (Mrs) Felicia Orounagha, onetime Chairman of Burutu Local Government Council in 1997, has congratulated Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on his successful inauguration as the Governor of Delta State and Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA) and Barr (Mrs) Lyna Ocholor as Principal Private Secretary to the Governor.



Hon. Orounagha who made this statement in a press briefing with Journalists at her residence in Warri also congratulated other members of the House of Assembly who were inaugurated successfully, expressing confidence that with Guwor as the Speaker, there is no doubt Governor Sheriff Oborevwori will perform beyond expectations.

She said; “We the Ijaw women in Burutu Local government are very happy over the emergence of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as the Governor of Delta state, Hon. Emomotimi Guwor as Speaker and Barr. (Mrs.) Lynan Ocholor as Principal Private Secretary. And with these two persons at the helm of affairs in the state, there will be steady development across communities within the shortest possible time; this is because the duo of Governor Sheriff and Rt. Hon. Guwor have listening ears and they know the pains of our people and the suffering we have undergone over the years. So we are confident that they will not disappoint us”.

She added; “Now that the speaker of the state house of assembly has emerged, the governor will hit the ground running with his ‘MORE’ agenda; therefore, we strongly appeal for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to remember us in the ongoing appointments into his administration because we need to feel a sense of belonging as women in his administration”.

“Your Excellency, we strongly appeal to you to look deeply into our passionate request to appoint us into your government. We have worked over the years consistently; therefore we believe that you will listen to our request.”