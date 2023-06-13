Inauguration: Delta group hails Assembly Speaker, Guwor

Delta Speaker, Guwor

The KBO Political Vanguard has hailed Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor on his inauguration as the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

The group described his becoming Speaker as a momentous occasion that marks a significant milestone in the political career of the distinguished lawmaker.

A statement issued by Pst. Arex Akemotubo, the Director of Media and Publicity of the KBO Political Vanguard reads, “Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor’s ascension to the position of Speaker is a testament to his unwavering commitment to public service and his exceptional leadership qualities. As a seasoned politician, he has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of the people of Delta State.

“We express confidence in Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor’s ability to lead the Delta State House of Assembly with utmost professionalism and integrity. The organization believes that his vast experience in legislative matters will contribute significantly to the development and progress of the state.

“We congratulate Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor on his well-deserved appointment as the Speaker of the 8th Assembly. His dedication to public service and his remarkable leadership qualities make him an exemplary choice for this prestigious position.”

Furthermore, the KBO Political Vanguard believes that under his leadership, the Delta State House of Assembly will continue to play a pivotal role in advancing the socio-economic development of the state.