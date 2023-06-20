In defence of El-Rufai (2)

Governor Nasir El-Rufai

By Sola Ebiseni

Addressing some Islamic clerics he probably deliberately assembled for his purpose, El-Rufai has said inter-alia as follows:

“Now, a lot has been said about the Federal Government. It’s true what Professor Akintola said. When we discovered that some people were scheming that a Northerner must be the next president, we said no. This is not what we are. We are Muslims, we’re Northerners, we’ve traditions and we can’t back down on our pledges. We said no. That was the first step.

The next step, we decided on Asiwaju (Bola Tinubu). I was not on good terms with him, we were fighting. But Professor Akintola came with their leaders from Lagos and commended us for deciding that a Southerner should emerge. They said the Yoruba in the South-West have problems. When a Muslim wants to contest an election they’ll say he shouldn’t contest because he will not win an election.

What they believed was that it’s only a Christian from the South-West who can contest so a Muslim from the North is selected as his vice. They said it has not happened since Abiola; they wanted to replicate that. And I swear to God we stood our ground to actualise that; we didn’t do it for our gain. Myself and Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, didn’t do it for any gain. I did that to bring an end to the religious issue and to give Muslims from the South-West a sense of belonging”.

We have reasoned on this page last week that the El-Rufai diatribe was not for the clerics he was addressing in Hausa but meant for several open, hidden and unspoken purposes, the end of which he may not know but would not care about.

To him, ethnicity and religion are tools of political power which has become an ideology. His immediate target this time is an undisguised cheap campaign for political appointments by which he deliberately appropriated for himself the decision of the Northern Governors to support a Southern candidate. The mystery of the enviable religious neutrality of the South West, for which the Yoruba is unequalled the world over, will continue to confound people like El-Rufai. It is a phenomenon which analysis is beyond his intellectual competence and his hogwash of “giving the Muslims in the South-West a sense of belonging”.

If he actually knows that Muslims and Christians have peacefully co-existed in Yorubaland centuries before the advent of his forebears in this territory, Nasir will be better educated that he is rather too low in everything to teach the Yoruba anything about any of the two religions, their relationship and life generally.

That was probably why he could not synthesise the jaundiced statistics allegedly supplied him by someone he called Professor Akintola. Every illiterate knows that in the history of Nigeria only Awolowo, Abiola, Obasanjo, Falae and now Tinubu have been serious presidential candidates and the Yoruba voters did not consider their religions the same way they did not also look at the faiths of Shagari, Yar’Adua, Jonathan or Buhari.

To us Yorubas, “Olorun ló mo enití ó nsin ohun”(only God knows who His true worshipper is). That is why every religion and their numerous denominations harmoniously and peacefully co-exist in our families and region. El-Rufai’s political partners in the South-West should have so educated him on the implications of his vituperations for their political legitimacy with nemesis lurking and waiting to manifest in the fullness of time.

When El-Rufai boasted that in his regime as governor, “the top government hierarchy in Kaduna State, Governor, Deputy Governor, Secretary to the state government, Chief of Staff, Finance Commissioner” were all Muslims, he was only recommending that for the Federal Government by which such insensitive arrangement his ambition for any of such positions may be realised. After all, according to him: “What we were able to do in Kaduna has been successfully implemented in the country as a whole”.

To El-Rufai, the only perceived opposition voice in that regards has been silenced because “from now, no liar can come out and say he will play the politics of Christianity in Nigeria and win”, adding: “Since Asiwaju won the election, CAN (Christian Association of Nigeria) has been very quiet. This is how we will ensure peaceful coexistence in this country”.

His choice of the title “Asiwaju” rather than the name “Ahmed” which would have made better sense to his non-Yoruba Muslim clerics physical audience, was deliberately patronising in the direction of his devious political agenda.

He left no one in doubt about this agenda and the platform for his actualisation saying: “I swear to God, this has been our plan from the first day we started APC in the state and God has been helping us with your prayers and commitment; we’re on the right path”.

It was an agenda mindlessly executed in its crudest divisive manner by the Buhari administration in several dimensions. It was with the same ethno-religious mind-set that the President declared from the outset and ensured that he would not consider the region and people where he allegedly scored only 5% votes.

It was the same psychology that informed the President’s derisive reference to a whole region as a dot on a map that would be isolated and dealt with in the language they would understand.

The nation’s President and El-Rufai in his state, looked the other way when terrorists, easily identifiable by their ethnicity and religion, swarmed on other people’s territories, killed the indigenous population in their numbers, drove and occupied their ancestral homelands by force. Men like Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho who dared to question and mobilise their people against terror were threatened with death and hounded into exile and detention in disregard of court orders for their freedom and compensation.

Governors considered errant were not spared. Samuel Ortom leading other leaders of thought in Benue State to seek protection for their people were told by the President to rather go back and seek peace with the terrorists, who were rather more emboldened in their killing enterprise.

Governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and his Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde, who complained of terrorist attacks in their states and Yorubaland were lectured by the President on how they should act as the Chief Security Officers of their states. Yet when they and their colleagues put together a South West Security Network (Amotekun) the President and his Attorney General, not only declared such a salutary endeavour illegal but ensured that they have no weapons potent enough to withstand terror.

Akeredolu and the people Ondo State paid heavily for our intransigence when terrorists swooped on Saint Francis Catholic Church Owo, hometown of Aketi and killed scores of worshipers on a Sunday.

At its full germination when Buhari’s convoy was easily being double-crossed and his North West made ungovernable by his pampered terror, he lamented, most deceitfully, that he could not fathom why the people of the region, being purportedly of the same tribes and faiths would be killing one another. Of course, he knows that the North West is extremely diverse in tribes, and occupation and not of the same religion.

Friends of Buhari and El-Rufai who are the only people in the South West who do not believe in and did not create Amotekun are incidentally those who offered him their pride and honour in the desperate quest for a mess of political pottage and for which he now found expression for the abundance of his crooked heart. It is certainly not his fault.

Nigeria, we hail thee!

*Sola Ebiseni is the Secretary General, Afenifere and South West Coordinator OBIDATTI.