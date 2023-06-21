Impostors taking over our Institute, Project Managers cry out to Tinubu, Police 

President Tinubu

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria CIPMN has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian Police Force to rescue it from the clutches of certain elements masquerading themselves as leaders of the institute.

Founder/President of the Institute, Dr Victoria Okoronkwo made the appeal at a news conference Wednesday in Abuja.

She said those disguising as executives of the Chartered Institute were sending wrong signals about the country and project management.

“We are appealing to President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian Police and other Nigerians to wade into the matter. It is strange for people that I employed and gave appointment letters to be disguising as executives.

“The kind of reports that I am seeing in some sections of the media these days is wrong, the impostors are promoting it”.

According to her, she founded the Institute during a period of fourteen years from 2004-2007 registered by Corporate Affairs Commission as Institute of Project Managers Limited, which draft bill was submitted to the National Assembly in 2013; enactment into Law of Parliament 2017; Assenting into Law by former President Muhammadu Buhari, on 24th January, 2018.

She said: “Subsequently, for nearly two years(January, 2018 to December 2, 2019) moves of correspondences and visits by me and other members were frustrated by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments, under the former minister creating opening for people that I employed to hijack the body.

“The matter is before a court, it is a contempt of court for people to still be parading themselves as executives. These people scrambling, Jamilu Yankwashi, Tunji Ariyomo and Akin Babalola and many others are people who I employed for us to give new face to project issues in the country. It is strange to me the manner they are going about the whole thing. How can men gang up to hijack an initiative that a woman started to promote standards?”