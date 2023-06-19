Implement Oronsaye’s report to check wastage, Idahosa urges Tinubu

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Hon Dennis Idahosa has urged President Bola Tinubu to implement the recommendations of the Steve Orosanye report as there is no better time to do so than now.



The Steve Oronsaye’s Panel was set up in 2011 by President Goodluck Jonathan and it recommended the abolition and merger of 102 government agencies and parastatals, while some were listed to be self-funding.

Idahosa in a press statement on Monday said implementation of the report would cut wastage in government as well as strength the civil service.



The lawmaker lauded the decisions so far made by President Bola Tinubu to save the nation’s economy adding that the dwindling revenue of the country in the face of increasing demand for infrastructural development, high debt burden, and better welfare for the citizens, posed a great danger to the survival of the country.



He said that the Oronsaye committee revealed a high level of competition among several overlapping agencies, which had not only created ill feelings among government agencies but also brought about unnecessary wastage in government expenditure but regretted that ten years after the report of the panel was submitted, no administration has attempted to implement the report.



While allaying the fears that civil servants will lose their jobs, Idahosa said that the National Assembly (NASS) would give legislative backing for the implementation of the report where necessary.



According to him, “I must commend the move so far by President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to stop the haemorrhage in the nation’s economy since he took over the reign of power on May 29th.



“The far-reaching decisions such as removal of fuel subsidy and unification of exchange rate would free up revenue to implement policies and programmes aimed at bettering the lives of Nigerians.



“However, I am urging the President to also look other ways to free more revenue such as the implementation of the Steve Oronsaye committee report that was set up by President Goodluck Jonathan administration.

“But, sadly, the government, rather than reduce, harmonise or merge some agencies as recommended in the report, has gone ahead to establish more agencies.

“It is better we endure the short term effect of the inconveniences that will come with the implementation, and later enjoy the long term effect, than to further delay its implementation,” he stated.