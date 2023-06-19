Implement National Oral Health Policy, NDA tasks Tinubu

President Tinubu

By Sola Ogundipe

The Nigerian Dental Association (NDA) has charged the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to work towards the implementation of the National Oral Health Policy in Nigeria. At present, Nigeria has no oral health policy as the existing one expired in 2005.

Making the call in a congratulatory message to the president on his victory at the polls and his swearing-in as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the President of NDA, Dr Adeyemi, Tope E. applauded Tinubu’s victory at the polls and swearing-in as the nation’s President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

He said the development is a testament to Tinubu’s hard work, due diligence, patriotism, compassion, and strong and proven favourable disposition to work with all true progressives within and outside Nigeria for a prosperous and united country.

“Sir, we at the Nigerian Dental Association are assured of a renewed hope and we hope that there will be an implementation of the National Oral Health Policy in Nigeria.

“While we heartily congratulate you, please be rest assured that the NDA looks forward to working with you in improving all sectors especially the oral health sector to guarantee better and healthier oral health for Nigerians.”

The National Health Policy thrust represents the collective will of the governments and people of Nigeria to provide a comprehensive health care system that is based on primary health care. It describes the goals, structure, strategy and policy direction of the health care delivery system in the country.

On his part, the Secretary-General of the NDA, Dr. Ukachi Nnawuihe, said the Association is the authoritative national voice of dentistry, a non-governmental and non-profit-oriented organisation dedicated to the representation and advancement of the profession, nationally and internationally, and to the achievement of optimal oral health.

He said the NDA serves its members and the public by managing key oral health issues on their behalf and by coordinating dental health awareness programmes across the nation.