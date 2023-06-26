Impersonation: We ‘ve reported Igboayaka to security agents – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

By Chinonso Alozie

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, World-wide on Monday said it has reported to the police as well as other security agencies, a case of criminal impersonation by one Igboayaka O Igboayaka, parading himself as Ohanaeze Youth President.

The National General Secretary, of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, Chukwuma Okpalazeukwu, made this known at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, center in Owerri, while reacting to a report of killings attributed to Igboayaka using the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Okpalazeukwu, described Igboayaka as an impostor, whose view did not represent that of Ohanaeze, only sponsored to cause destabilization in Imo state, using the name of Ohanaeze to publish tarnishing stories against individuals.

However, the Igbo group said it condemned any form of killings in the South East region, and that Ohanaeze as a body, was already taken measures to address the situation and to finding a lasting solutions.

According to Ohanaeze, “Distinguished members of the press, you are welcome to this world press conference organized by Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide. We are here in Owerri primarily to inform the Police and other security Agencies in Imo State of the activities of some impostors who have been involved in criminal impersonation of Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide; and to also dissociate ourselves from their unfounded publications in the last couple of months.

“We have successfully incidental a case of impersonation against Igboayaka . O . Igboayaka and Ifeanyi Nweke, who before now have been falsely parading themselves as a national President and Secretary General of Ohaneze Youth Council, respectively. We want to state categorically, that there is nothing like Ohanaeze Youth Council, rather we are the Leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide.

“For the records, the present leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide was duly elected on 5th of August 2021, under the supervision of the National Executive Committee NEC of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, under the then Leadership of our revered late President General, Prof George Obiozor and Amb. Okey Emuchay as Secretary General.

“Therefore, Mr. Igboayaka and Co Publications do not represent the position (s) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Be that as it maybe, as a responsible and law abiding organization, we took this course to preserve our sanctity and integrity ,which the duo had attempted to compromise.

On this note, we formally call on the appropriate Security Agencies to do the needful, professionally.

“Let us make it clear that the Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Wing will never condone the extra judicial execution of unarmed Igbo Youths anywhere, neither do we support nor align ourselves with any individual or group(s) that attempt to malign or disparage Gov. Hope Uzodinma or any other Leader by mere speculations or hearsay without due diligence. In the same vein, we will not support any criminal activities driven by either economic gain or political desperation; We will never allow Igboland to be turned into a theatre of war by irresponsible actors who use our Youths to capture power,” Ohanaeze said.

It was their view that “We responsibly appreciate and acknowledge the unfortunate Security impasse in South East especially the renowned Oguta Carnage. We condemn in Strong terms the remote and immediate causes of these Security challenges in these local communities; and we have, as a Matter of Urgency, swung into fact finding mission in order to set the records straight and proffer means to lasting Peace, Stability and Security of Lives and Property in Ala Igbo and Nigeria at large.”