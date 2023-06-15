Imo NNPP guber candidate urges 10th NASS to shun corruption, favoritism

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, for the forthcoming Imo State governorship election, Uche Ben Odunzeh has called on the 10th National Assembly to shun corruption and favoritism as they carry out their legislative duties.

Odunzeh stated this in an interview with newsmen when he attended the election and inauguration of the 10th National Assembly members in Abuja on Tuesday 13th June 2023.

He used the opportunity to congratulate Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Jibrin Barau, for their victory and inauguration as Senate President and Deputy Senate President of the Nigerian Senate.

While speaking to the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, Odunzeh advised him to give a listening ear to everyone in the House and focus on policies, motions and laws that will give hope to Nigerians.

He further congratulated all inaugurated National Assembly members from Imo state, and enjoined them to be united and work together for quality representation of Imolites.

Odunzeh decried and condemned the poor administration in Imo, high rate of insecurity, abuse of human rights, and lack of good developmental projects in the state.

He stated that his administration will establish industries that will be situated in each of the three senatorial districts in Imo, with the aim to boost the economy of the State.

According to him, “nothing is currently working in Imo. Businesses have collapsed under this failed government. I’m calling on all Imolites to return the lost glory of our dear State Imo. ”

Odunzeh tasked Imo electorates not to be swayed with lies, camouflages, and money bags. He commended the people of Imo State, for supporting his candidature and pledged never to let them down, but to put a smile on their faces.