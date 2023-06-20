Imo guber: We’re resolute to win – PDP chairman

By Chinedu Adonu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter on Tuesday said that the party remains strong and resolute to win the November 11 governorship election in the state.

The state chairman of the party, Engr. Charles Ugwuh made this known in a statement issued to pressmen after a critical consultation of stakeholders of the party, amidst resignation of 7 of the state working committee members.

Recall that 7 members of the State Working Committee, SWC of PDP Imo State, last week resigned their positions and consequently joined the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Engr. Ugwu disclosed that the structure, manifesto and constitution of PDP, is inherently robust and resilient to the extent that no vacancy at any scale, has the capacity to undermine the functionality of the Party at any level.

The statement read, “It is no longer news that seven (7) members of the State Working Committee (SWC) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Imo State, have resigned their positions and consequently joined the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“While this may seem grievous on face value, it is important to educate the general public and our teeming supporters that the structure, manifesto and constitution of PDP, is inherently robust and resilient to the extent that no vacancy at any scale, has the capacity to undermine the functionality of the Party at any level.

“This is evident from historical antecedents, where pessimistic commentators had predicted the extinction of PDP, yet the party remained as strong as ever.

“In this regard, critical consultations amongst stakeholders have been done, and the stakeholders are unequivocal that the party is resolute in her quest to win the November 11, Governorship election with her flag bearer Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

“We enjoin all our members and teeming supporters to remain faithful and confident in the subsisting processes in this current situation.

“The party remains strong and determined to pursue its overall objectives and clear focus to win the November 11th Governorship Elections”.