Imo Guber: Nwulu unveiled as Labour Party Dep. Gov’ship candidate

Sen Achonu (l) unveils Rep. Tony Nwulu as Party Deputy Governorship candidate

By Chris Onuoha

Sen Athan Nneji Achonu, Imo State Labour Party flag bearer has unveiled the former House of Representative member, Tony Nwulu, as his running mate in the upcoming November governorship election in Imo State.

In a ceremony on Friday, June 2, held at the Party’s Campaign Office, Owerri, Sen Achonu said the Party needs strong, trusted and credible figures to win the election.

Speaking to the Party faithful, Nwulu whose mantra, “Not-too-Young-to Run’ marks him out, made known his intention to run as second best to Imo Labour Party flag bearer.

“I am glad I have been chosen to serve Imo State under the Labour Party. Senator Athan Achonu is a well-known figure in Nigeria and needs no introduction. I chose to work with him because he never fails in anything he ventures in life.

“Our mandate now is to relieve our people from protracted suffering and cries. We have come to rescue Imo from the stronghold of a group that wishes Ndi-Imo dead.

“The current administration has not shown concern to the plights of Imo citizens; no investment, no empowerment, no good life. The only sector that is powering now is insecurity brought by the administration to destroy Imo State.

“The Imo we use to know before is a sad story. We have come to rescue Imo from their hands. Labour will rescue the land, including other parties and APC because it has not been easy with them,” he said.