Imo Govt vows to enhance healthcare delivery

The Imo Government on Wednesday announced plans to enhance healthcare services in the state through Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Success Prosper-Ohayagha made the disclosure while interacting with journalists in Owerri.

According to him, the measure will improve access to quality healthcare services in the state.

Prosper-Ohayagha, a Reproductive Health Consultant and Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants, said that the state’s Health Insurance Scheme was being strengthened to deliver quality services.

He added that monitoring teams had been put in place to ensure that private health establishments do not deviate from approved operational guidelines, rules, and regulations.

He said that health officials would regularly inspect private facilities to ensure professionalism.

He also said that the inspection was to ensure that private health facilities were duly accredited and operating with government approvals and in conducive environments.

The commissioner said that the health ministry has partnered with international organisations such as the United Nations Children’s Fund, to access funding and technical support.

“We are also working in synergy with the Nigerian Medical Association and some international organisations to improve the quality of health services in our dear state.

“Currently, the 305 health centres in all Local government areas are being renovated, while those abandoned by previous administrations are being revived “, he said.

He called on patent medicine dealers and traditional medicine practitioners to live up to expectations and maintain acceptable standards.

Also speaking, Special Adviser to Gov. Hope Uzodimma on Networking, Ms Chantel Onwuzurike, reiterated the governor’s commitment toward attaining the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Onwuzurike said that the Government’s Health at Your Door policy would be taken to all the various autonomous communities across the state in no distant time.