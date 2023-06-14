Imo govt mourns APC members who died in road crash

The Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of APC members who were on their way to Abuja on national assignment.

The governor described the deaths through road accidents as sad and unfortunate

A statement by the commissioner for information and strategy Declan Emelumba, said Governor Uzodinma’s

heart goes out to the families of the victims while praying for the quick recovery of those injured who are recuperating in the hospital.

On behalf of the government and the people of the state, Hope Uzodimma condoles the families of those who lost their loved ones. He prays that God will grant them the fortitude to bear their losses and for the souls of the departed to rest in peace.