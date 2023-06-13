Imo APC members travelling to Abuja die in auto crash

Tragedy struck, yesterday, as members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from Imo State, who were travelling to Abuja for the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday died in an auto crash.

It was gathered that the bus they were travelling in had a head-on collision with another bus at Agbor in Delta State.

Several sources told newsmen that three persons in the bus had been confirmed dead, while others who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to hospitals.

Two males from the Amaraku community in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state and a female from the Ogbor community in the same council died in the auto crash.

A chieftain of the party, who doesn’t want to be mentioned, said that the victims were the coordinators of the senator-elect for Imo North, Patrick Ndubueze, and the House of Representatives member-elect for Okigwe North Federal Constituency, Mirriam Onuoha.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the APC in the state, Cajetan Duke, confirmed the development.

Describing the incident as “sad,” the party’s spokesperson said that only two persons had been confirmed dead by the party.