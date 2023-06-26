Imo 2023: I‘ll tackle insecurity headlong – Achonu, LP Guber candidate

By Chris Onuoha

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Imo State, Sen Athan Achonu has vowed to tackle insecurity that has ravaged the State.

He said the security challenges in the State are threatening the State economy, adding that investors are scared to come to the State to do anything that would help State economy and create jobs for the young people

Speaking to the press in Abuja on heels of his familiarization and consultation tour of Igbo indigenes at the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Achonu noted that one of the major challenges the State is having that have brought its economy to the low is insecurity, adding that it will be his priority to bring it to the barest minimal when he takes over power by November.

He lamented that the level of unemployment among the young people of Imo State is so alarming that some of them decided to engage in criminal activities, thereby creating chaos and fear in a State that was known for peace and tranquility before. He noted that these same youths are used to unleash mayhem on their own people, burning houses, kidnapping and killing innocent citizens who do not agree with the party in power.

Sen Achonu mentioned that he will tackle the situation headlong, saying his leadership will start from the front to restore confidence in the people of Imo State who has lost hope in governance caused by subsequent and incumbent administration on ground.

“There is a lot of brutality going on in Imo State now. I want to bring in security in my State. That is where I live and ply my business. You can imagine that my people don’t go home any longer, especially in Orlu Senatorial Zone where the current governor comes from. It is very bad. That is why I am running for the governorship position in the first place. This is to check and stop insecurity, and restore hope on the citizens of Imo State. We have to stop it,” Achonu said.

Speaking on his belief and expectation at the upcoming November election in Imo State, The LP flag bearer said, “I think I have some level of confidence in INEC in this election. I believe they will perform credibly well. However, from all indications, thugs were used to prevent them from carrying out their legitimate duty during the last election in the State.

“They used these criminal elements and some regular security personnel to suppress the ad-hoc personnel of INEC to function effectively. But I must be frank to say that I have confidence in INEC to deliver if unhindered. I also believe that we are going to protect our votes. Nobody will tamper with our votes or move materials from collation centre to another unknown place in this coming election in Imo State. It will never be allowed again,” he added.