Immortalise Okpomo, Ali, former NFA Chief tells NFF

By Jacob Ajom

A former Chairman of the Nigeria Football Association, NFA, Alhaji Yusuf Garba Ali has called on the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF to immortalise former Secretary-General of the defunct NFA, late Patrick Okpomo for the enormous contributions he made to the development of football in the country.

Speaking with Sports Vanguard, Ali said, “Okpomo was selfless and did so much in terms of nurturing and administering football in Nigeria. He didn’t have money but was so dedicated and uncompromising in his services to the nation.”

During his time as scribe of the NFA, it is on record that Issa Hayatou did his internship under Okpomo. Hayatou rose to become President of Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), President of CAF and one of the most powerful Vice Presidents of FIFA.

Okpomo’s legacy in Nigeria football is legendary and Ali who was NFA Chairman in 1990/91 is advocating a posthumous national honour for the former scribe.

“I learnt Delta State FA, during Amaju Pinnick’s period as the state FA Chairman, immortalised Patrick Okpomo by naming it’s football house after him. That was quite thoughtful of them and I recommend that the NFF follows suit and does a similar thing because he was one who put in everything he had into making Nigeria football great and one person Nigerians cannot forget easily.”

Ali recalled how the former scribe would go out of his way to seek sponsors to airlift the national teams to honour international commitments in various parts of the world.

“I remember how close he was with corporate Nigeria and people of goodwill like late Chief MKO Abiola among others. He did a lot in terms of administration of the game. He nurtured many people. He should be remembered at the national level aside what Delta did,” Ali said.