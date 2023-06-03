IMC, partner conduct draw for Super six, unveil NPL logo

The Interim Management Company (IMC) in partnership with GTI Asset Management Group on Friday conducted a draw for the Super Six championship playoffs and unveiled a new logo for the Nigeria Premier League (NPL).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Six teams are the first five teams on the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table and the winner of Federation Cup.

The teams are: Enyimba FC, Rivers United FC, Bendel Insurance, Remo Stars FC, Lobi Stars FC and Sunshine Stars FC.The Super Six championship playoffs start on June 3 and runs till June 11 at the Mobolaji Arena, Onikan Stadium, Lagos.

Gbenga Elegbeleye, Chairman, IMC, at the draw in Lagos, applauded the stakeholders for working tirelessly towards the repositioning of the NPFL.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome the champions. Being top six in the league is applaudable.

“The league has been impressive, match officials are more up and doing, there are more away wins which is key for the repositioning of the league.

“We applaud clubs for ensuring that their fans maintain decorum, ensuring that match officials are safe during and after the match. This is indeed a new dawn.

“Match officials are paid a day before they officiate now, they deliver without fear or favour. I believe we’d have the most entertaining matches at the championship play-offs,” Elegbeleye said.

Paul Bassey, Chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC), said, indeed, the league had come of age to exploit its potential.

Nelson Ine, an Executive Director of GTL, said the league would continue to enjoy the support of all stakeholders: “fans have a role, coaches and players, and all the key players, have their different roles to play.

”Davidson Owumi, Head of Operations, IMC, said the fact that the league’s calendar had been harmonised with foreign leagues was commendable.

“With the Super Six beginning now shows that by July or August our league will kick-off as other leagues in the world.

“We are happy that we have been able to achieve this,” he said.

NAN also reports that John Oppiong designed the new logo, selected out of 30 entries submitted.