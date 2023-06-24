Imbibe Kumuyi’s teachings for success, Rivers Govt tells youth

Kumuyi

….as thousands of youth in 160 countries participate in Kumuyi’s ‘Impact’

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

THE Rivers State Government, Saturday, called on youth across the country and beyond to emulate and imbibe the teachings of the General Superintendent, GS, Deeper Christian Life Ministry and Convener, Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK, Pastor William Kumuyi, in order to achieve success in their various endeavours.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof Prince Chinedu Mmom, in a remark made the call at the Impact Academy Programme with theme ‘Arise and Shine’.

Mmom who was represented by the Director of Admin, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Dr Austin Ezekiel Hart, pointed out that success is only for youth who are determined and disciplined.

He also commended the GCK team for organizing the Impact Academy Programme and the massive mobilization of youth all over the State and beyond to attend the programme, and thanked Pastor Kumuyi for the impact he is making in the lives of young people over many decades.

The Impact Academy Programme was held at the Dr Obi Wali International Conference Centre Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which had thousands of youths including teenagers, campus students, corps members and young adults across the State and in over 160 countries connected via satellite, zoom and social media handles, and also had top dignitaries in attendance from different works of life.

The Impact Academy Programme is on the sidelines of the ongoing six-day global crusade, which started on Thursday June 22 and will end on Tuesday June 27 at the Campground of Deeper Life Bible Church in Rumuodara, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where the Convener, GCK, Pastor William Kumuyi, has been preaching from to the rest of the world.

He said: “For the youths who this programme was designed for, you all know the story of Pastor Kumuyi, I have heard it several times. He made a first class. If Pastor Kumuyi could make a First Class in Mathematics at the University of Ibadan in the late 60s and early 70s when our parents were learning in pains, why won’t the youths of today make better First Class. Why would the youth of today rely on cheating to pass their examinations.

“So haven listened to him, haven read his story, let me ask you the younger ones here including my son who is also here, don’t you also want to come out in shining colours?

“Nothing good really comes easy, if you work hard, study, read hard surely there is no examination you can’t pass and you would do well. It is not rocket science to make a First Class.

“First, is the input you make in your school work. Not when you are supposed to be studying you are sending messages, you are on the Internet doing something else. If you are on the Internet to read something pertaining to your course or subject no problem but you are on the Internet doing some other things, that would be recipe for failure.

“So let me use this opportunity to call on youths to emulate Pastor Kumuyi and imbibe all he has said here today. Nothing more than that, and like I said earlier, if you work hard God would crown your hard work with success because those who misuse their opportunities are regretting today.”

Meanwhile, Pastor Kumuyi in his message titled ‘Shining with All-round Excellence through Christ’ to the participants, which was subdivided into three parts: The Gracious Command with Promise to Shine; The Glorious Conversion and Power to Shine; and The Great Commitment with the Privilege of Sons said youth are to dream big for their success and ensure they work to achieve it under the fear and help of God.

He said for youths to excel in life they must have a yearning spirit, observant and objective spirit, be upward looking, possess a teachable spirit and have a hopeful demeanor.

“Arise and sit at the appropriate place, and the appropriate place is in the promises of God. You have to change your language and confession of failure and inferiority. You will not think small about yourself anymore.

“The Lord is in a hurry to make you soar, achieve and that progress will soon come”, he declared.