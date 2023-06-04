Imasogie, Odagwe, others laud Delta’s Deputy Chief of Staff’s appointment

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The United States of America-based businessman and Edo philanthropist Osazee Imasogie and his colleague John Odagwe have described the appointment of Barr. Christopher Osakwe as the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Delta State Government said it was a bold, timely, and clear expression of the determination of the Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori’s government to hit the ground running in the actualization of his M.O.R.E. agenda.

The two in separate statements lauded Osakwe’s knack for excellence following his track record in public offices including as former two-time Chairman of Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state where “he gave a good account of his administrative dexterity, leadership acumen, and genuine love for humanity.”

While congratulating the new Deputy Chief of Staff, Imasogie encouraged him to be “steadfast to his past ideals and continue to make an impact in his new assignment for the pride of family, friends, and Deltans at large.”

He also thanked the Governor His Excellency Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for finding Osakwe worthy of the task, assuring him that he has a round peg in a round hole.

In a similar vein, Sir Efosa Paul Ogbeni (KSC) and Dr. Ehosa Peter Ogbeni (KSC) have attributed the appointment of Christopher Osakwe as Deputy Chief of Staff to the Delta State Government as a product of hard work and genuine sacrifice for a course and appreciated the governor for identifying and rewarding commitment with the assurance that Osakwe is an experienced public servant who knows his onion.

Recall that Oborevwori Friday approved the appointment of Hon. Barr. Christopher Ifeanyi Osakwe JP as Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor’s Office.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Festus Ahon in Asaba, the approval for the appointment was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, of Government House Administration, Sir Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje on Thursday.

According to the statement, the appointment takes immediate effect.