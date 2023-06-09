Imansuangbon joins Labour Party, declares PDP dead in Edo

Barr Ken Imasuangbon

By Ezra Ukanwa

Edo politician and educationist, Kenneth Imansuangbon has joined the Labour Party ahead of 2024 governorship election in the state.

Imansuangbon, while being presented with the membership card of the labour party, declared that the People’s Democratic Party was dead in Edo State.

The politician was presented with the membership card of his new party by the embattled National Chairman of LP, Julius Abure on Friday in Abuja.

He said: “All that I need is a free and fair primary. With that, I will get the ticket of the party. By the time I get the ticket, it is over for the PDP and the All Progressives Congress.

“PDP is dead. I have taken the glory away; the shine. By 2024, the Labour Party will form a government in Edo State.”

Imansuangbon urged the Labour party to make its primary transparent.

Abure assured Imansuangbon of a level playing field during the primary.

Abure said: “It is going to be a level playing field. There are several examples to show. When we did the Anambra primary it was the best.

“For Edo and Ondo I assure you that it will be free and fair. We have made that standard and we will not renege on it. Our party is built on integrity and we will deliver on it. We cannot be seen to be abandoning this principle because expectations are high.

“One of the challenges we have with the elites is that we have no role models, only few to emulate compared to what we had in the first Republic.

“Young Nigerians are looking up to us to provide credible leadership. Therefore we cannot perform below or disappoint them.”