Imafidor’s monumental sculpture for Ibadan Airport Park

The Olunloyo Airport Park Ibadan, Oyo state capital, will wear a whole new look soon, as US-based Nigerian artist, Jonathan Imafidor has been commissioned to create a monumental sculpture to be installed at the park.

The ground-breaking artistic endeavour commissioned by the Oyo State Government when unveiled, is expected to reshape the creative landscape of the state.The sculptural piece which stands at an impressive height of 65ft and meticulously crafted from reclaimed scrap metals, will undoubtedly emerge as a powerful symbol of the region’s profound cultural heritage and artistic excellence.

The proposed monumental sculpture in Oyo State will serve as a testament to Imafidor’s exceptional creative prowess because it seamlessly fuses his commitment to ecological issues with his profound connection to African cultural heritage. “This awe-inspiring sculpture will feature three towering human figures, resplendent in their majesty, standing atop an intricately crafted pedestal. Among these figures, two will symbolize the valiant male and female warriors of the ancient Oyo Kingdom, embodying the region’s rich history and indomitable spirit. “The third figure, a masterful representation of a drummer, will pay homage to the vibrant cultural tapestry that defines the region. The pedestal itself will take the form of a broadcasting dish, an emblematic tribute to Ibadan’s status as the birthplace of Africa’s inaugural broadcast station,” he stated.

“The Olunloyo Airport Park known for its scenic beauty and cultural significance, is selected as the location where this magnificent sculpture will be installed. “The prominent position within the park will ensure that the artwork is accessible to residents and visitors alike. And upon completion, the towering 65ft masterpiece will firmly establish itself as the tallest scrap metal sculpture in the entire nation, thereby propelling Ibadan to the forefront of artistic innovation and cultural significance,” he added.

The globally renowned artist who is currently based in Atlanta, GA, raised amidst the resplendent natural beauty of Uneme-Nekhua, a small rural settlement in Southern Nigeria, garnered international acclaim for his extraordinary talent and innovative artistic vision. His formative years were profoundly influenced by the captivating wonders of his environment. This unique upbringing has significantly shaped his artistic perspective and deepened his reverence for the intricate interplay.His artistic journey in the last two decades has traversed the realm of traditional canvas painting and expanded to encompass large-scale murals and sculptures, thanks to renowned sculptors like John Lopez, Dotun Popoola, and William Massey under whose guidance he honed his skills.

This artistic exploration has led Imafidor to embrace the transformative energy of sculpting, using found metal objects, a technique that has become synonymous with his distinctive artistic style. With more than 4 international awards, 23 sculptural pieces in public places in Nigeria, Turkey, France, United States of America and 17 group, joint and Solo exhibitions spanning 13 years, Imafidor’s artistic achievements stand as a testament to his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication to his craft.

In 2009, he achieved a first class degree in Painting thus breaking the 20 year first class hiatus in the department of Fine Arts and Applied Arts, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

While speaking on the factors that may contribute to the endurance and preservation of the proposed monument in Oyo state considering that we hardly ever treat public art projects with care, Imafidor said: “Given the historical context and challenges surrounding public art projects in Nigeria, I have considered several factors that may contribute to the endurance and preservation of the proposed monument in Oyo state, which may be useful in mitigating against vandalism, abuse and political machinations. “I have categorized them as follows: Neutrality in Subject Matter or Apolitical Themes. By focusing on a subject matter that is neutral or apolitical, the sculpture can transcend specific political affiliations or ideologies. This approach can help reduce the likelihood of the artwork being seen as a threat or target by future governments or political groups.”

“The choice of materials and design elements can influence the durability and resistance to vandalism of the sculpture. Opting for robust materials such as heavy steel and scrap metal (securely welded together) can make the artwork more resilient to physical damage. Additionally, standing on a 25ft tall and 15ft wide concrete base, the design is already positioned to discourage vandalism or abuse,” he added.

To ensure structural integrity, he noted that the sculpture would be structurally sound and meets safety standards for sake of longevity, adding that “Adequate engineering and construction practices will be employed during the creation to minimize the risk of collapse or damage due to external factors.”

He also disclosed that during and upon completion of the project, he plans to hold workshops and lectures where the project and its prospects will be discussed, assuring that creating a sense of ownership and pride among the local community can help deter vandalism. Also, by involving the community in the artistic process (through donation of scrap metals or active participation by local welders, etc) could foster a sense of connection to the sculpture, hence, the likelihood of people actively protecting and respecting the sculpture.

On the issue of security, maintenance and conservation, the artist said, “Implementing appropriate security measures can act as a deterrent against vandalism. This would include installing surveillance cameras, proper lighting, and employing security personnel to monitor the sculpture ‘s surroundings.”