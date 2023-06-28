I’m working day and night to solve Nigeria’s challenges  – Tinubu

President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu yesterday said he was working day and night with his team to find solutions to the country’s problems.

In his message, President Tinubu enjoined Muslims to show mercy and compassion to others. He acknowledged the challenges people were going through but assured that the problems were not insurmountable as he was working hard with his team for solutions

He said: “As we immerse ourselves in the joy of this moment and celebrate, let us remember those who may not be as fortunate like us. There is no greater sense of duty ever recorded in history outside the ennobling example of Prophet Ibrahim in offering his only son Ismail as sacrifice to Allah.

“The best way by which we can demonstrate this example is in how we conduct ourselves in relation to our fellow citizens and in our duties to our beloved country. We must imbibe and manifest those values inherent in Prophet Ibrahim’s life, namely; complete devotion to Allah, tolerance, patience, perseverance, selflessness, love and compassion.

“This season, let us endeavour to multiply good deeds with our kindness to our fellow Muslims and others by helping and supporting the weak and vulnerable in our communities. By so doing, we showcase the values and virtues of our faith.

“At the moment, our country is going through some challenges, especially with our struggling economy and simmering security challenges. While I acknowledge all of these, I want to assure you that they are not insurmountable.

‘’I am working day and night with my team, fleshing out solutions. We have started with the decisions taken so far, to reform our economy and remove all impediments to growth.

“As we embrace the present challenges, we must face the future with vigor and Renewed Hope with the confidence that our tomorrow shall be better and brighter.”