I’m Speaker for all, says Kano Assembly Speaker

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The newly sworn-in Speaker of the Kano state House of Assembly Rt. Hon Yusuf Falgore from Rogo Constituency has declared that he will serve diligently as a Speaker to all for the next four years.

He stated this at his maiden speech after the inauguration of members on the State Assembly on Tuesday in Kano.

He called on his fellow colleagues to support the new Government led by governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in order to deliver the promises made to the electorate.

He also called on the members of the Civil Society from all sectors to come and join hands to provide the dividend of democracy for the people.

“I want to assure you all that I will work with the fear of God Almighty and will seve as Speaker to all and my door will remain always open.

“I call on all the members to support the administration of his Excellency the governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf to serve the people of the state and provide the dividend of democracy.

“I have served in the 9th Assembly and by the will of God I am now in the 10th Assembly and I will ensure that I use my experience to serve the state” he stated.

He announced the names of the House Leaders saying Lawan Hussaini from Dala Constituency is the House Leader, Garba Shehu Farma from Jibia Constituency is the Deputy Majority Leader and the Chief Whip is Alhaji Mudassir from Kumbotso Constituency.