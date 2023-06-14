I’m responsible man taking care of 20 women – Portable

Controversial Nigerian artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has claimed he is ‘a responsible man’ contrary to what many think of him.

In a video shared on his social media pages, the Zazu crooner alluded to taking care of twenty women compared to some men who can barely take care of one.

The ‘Zazu’ crooner advised young men to make money first before flirting or settling for a relationship or marriage, stressing that women only love rich men.

The father of five said, “Some men can’t take care of a woman, talk less of 20 women. (sic)

“I’m a responsible man. Fear who don’t fear women. I love women. I take care of women. I’m a hustler. I’m a lover man.

“Make money before love. If you have money women will chase after you. If you don’t have money you will never be perfect. Your caring would be like disturbance.”

“Try to be yourself. Hustle for yourself. I’m responsible for myself because of my future,” Portable added.