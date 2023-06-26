I’m ready to testify against PDP over Ebonyi guber race — PDP you leader

By Peter Okutu

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stakeholder in Ebonyi State and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Izzi Nnodo Youth Forum, Prince Maurice Mbam, has argued that his party did not win the governorship election in the state.

The PDP chieftain, on Monday, said he was ready to appear before the tribunal sitting in Abuja to buttress his point, adding that Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State remains the winner of the election.

Briefing newsmen in Abakaliki, Mbam called on opposition political parties to allow the governor to do his work and stop peddling campaigns of calumny against him (Nwifuru).

“New appointments have been made by the governor and the state has moved on. The opposition should allow the governor do his job.

“As a Speaker for eight years, he understands the workings and problems of the state.

“The governor remains the first to appoint the first female SSG of the state. The appointment of 35 commissioners was balanced, as all the 13 local government areas were represented in the cabinet.

“Governance is not a day’s job. Everybody will not be commissioner. He has started well. We should give this young man the chance to show us the capacity he has.

“He has taken various proactive measures. One of which was the release of the wife of the INEC staff that was kidnapped by hoodlums two weeks ago.

“I want to call on the sons and daughters of Izzi land to rally round him. What we owe him is to give him maximum support.

“The governor has a listening hear. It’s not a rumour that I am going to be part of the APC family soon.

“We are ready to testify that PDP lost the election. We know that the matter is before the tribunal.”