I’m planning to work with A-list Nigerian celebrities – Actress, Reginaldkelechi

Amarachi Reginaldkelechi, a 23-year-old influencer has revealed her plans to include top movie stars in her ongoing project.

The Lagos-based influencer who has made a notable impact on the lives of young people in the country through her social activities is currently working on a blockbuster movie.

“I’m currently working on producing my next blockbuster movie where I plan to feature some Nigerian A-list celebrities like Chidi Mokeme, and Nancy Isime,” she hinted.

Born and raised in Imo State, Amarachi shared how that has shaped her life positively, and helped her make positive impacts.

“I’m well known for my unique perspective and engaging content that resonates with my followers. My journey to success has been marked by hard work, dedication, and a passion for my craft. Growing up in several states in Nigeria such as Imo, Kaduna, Abuja, and Lagos, I was always interested in entertainment. My love for entertainment eventually led me to start sharing my experiences and insights on social media, where I quickly gained a massive following and became a celebrity influencer.”

Just like other famous influencers, the journey to stardom is not always an easy road, for Amarachi Reginaldkelechi she was able to overcome her tough days with hard work and perseverance.

She said: “The road to success was not without its challenges. I have faced criticism and negativity from some individuals who did not understand my vision. But I remained focused on my goals and continued to create content that spoke to my audience. Through my hard work and perseverance, I have become a celebrity influencer to watch in the entertainment industry, and I have collaborated with big Nigerian artists like Davido, Wizkid, etc, and other leading brands. My journey hasn’t always been easy, but I’m grateful for the challenges and the opportunities that have come my way.”