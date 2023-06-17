I’m planning a comeback to acting, directing after 8 years of hosting TAFF – Kelechi Eke

By Benjamin Njoku

Founder and Director of the African Film Festival, Mr Kelechi Eke, has revealed his plan to stage a comeback to acting and directing films after eight years of hosting the festival in Dallas, Texas, the United States.

Eke made this revelation, while in a recent chat with NollyNow via WhatsApp. He just concluded this year’s edition, held from June 1 through 3, at Dallas College – Richland Campus.

The Imo State-born System Engineer-turned- filmmaker, said hosting TAFF for the past eight years has really affected his own productions as he hasn’t released any movie since the inception of the festival.

He, however, cited lack of funding as the major setback he suffered while hosting the festival, noting that he has practically used his personal resources to run the festival as well as promote the works of his colleagues.

“But it is all good as I plan to resume acting and directing. It has been a great feeling to support others and to shine the spotlight on the excellent African stories that we receive annually at TAFF,” he added.

On the impact the festival has made on promoting African films and stars, Eke said “ Our stories and stars are well received abroad; albeit there are some popular actors in Africa that are still unknown here.

“We have managed to expose them to communities abroad. I also noticed that we are yet to scratch the surface of our stories. Africa has a lot to offer to the global big screen,” Eke further added.

This year’s edition, which featured 50 film submissions, drew participants from different parts of Africa and the United States. Visitors to the festival welcomed the exploration of Africa and its diaspora through a global perspective and the voices of brilliant filmmakers, producers, and artists that attended the festival.

Nigerian Comedian, Edo Charles served as the festival’s master of ceremony, as Nigerian singer Lanre Teriba, Ugandan Naira Ali alongside NaturalVybz of St. Lucia put on a great performance to thrill the audience. The highlight of the event included the presentation of Awards which were handed to hosts of nationalists from Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, the Gambia, Uganda, Ghana, Cameroon, Zambia, Malawi, Ethiopia, and the United States, Local authorities also received honorary prizes. Dr. Lee, commonly known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” received the TAFF Legend Award.