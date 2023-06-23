I’m here to make waves, says Nigerian artist, GTS 40k

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular Nigerian upcoming music act, Happy Nwaobori, Known professionally as GTS 40k has declared his readiness to take the Nigerian music industry by storm.

The singer cum rapper made the declaration in an interview with Vanguard, while sharing his journey into the world of music

“I’m currently making waves in the Nigerian music scene and Africa with my single “Big City” featuring Emmy Ricch. I’m glad the song has been making good streams out there and vibes people could relate with. Meanwhile, I have got other songs as well such as rock, westside, money and so on,” he declares

The Nigerian rapper, who is from the Southern Nigeria is known for his hip-hop / gangsta style of rap music. His music, which continues to break barriers has distinguished him from others in the industry.

GTS 40k, recently set up his own record label known as GTS 40k Entertainment to further fortify the business aspect of his music and with a view to helping other emerging artists in the near future

His music, as an independent artist has been enjoying massive airplay all over the globe with much positive reviews.

When asked if he has got any project in the works for his fans, the Nigerian born artist replied that the world should watch out for his upcoming project dropping this year.

“It’s going to be amazing I believe,” he said. “I’m just getting started, I’m here to make waves in the music industry,” he added.