I’m fulfilled, left indelible footprints, Aregbesola declares

— Tackles Oyetola over reversal of education policy

—- He’s a force to reckon with -AKOGRAMS Alumni President.

…..Aregbesola yet to reach peak In Nigerian politics —Ondo Monarch

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former Minister of Interior and governor of Osun State Rauf Aregbesola, said weekend that he’s fulfilled, having been in position of leadership three times and having left indelible footprints on his paths.

Aregbesola said this during a reception organized for him by the Old Students Association of Akoko Anglican Grammar School, Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo state.

The reception was held in Akure, the state capital.

He said that ” Today, I am happy and fulfilled. It is by the grace of God and a great privilege to have been in a position of leadership three times and to have left indelible footprints on my paths and be celebrated in this manner.

“I thank God for enabling me to serve with distinction, honour and integrity as Minister and returning home to these receptions and tumultuous celebrations.

” The outpouring of love by the people, friends and associates fill me with the deepest emotions and never cease to draw tears from my eyes”

The former governor, however, tackled his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, for the reversal of the education policy he introduced in the state during his tenure.

According to him, the solid education foundation put in place by the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, helped to put the old Western Region and its people ahead of other regions of the the federation till the present time.

According to him “the 4-5-3-4 policy introduced by him was aimed to bring, to the fore, the importance of education the society and to ensure that no child of school age is excluded from getting a quality western education.

“All governments must know that no matter how attractive private schools may be, they will never be able to displace government funded public foundation education schools.

“If we really want to provide education to all the children and stimulate development from bottom up. It is a dream we must never give up on,”

Aregbesola noted that the quality of education he received while growing up stimulated his education reform when he was the governor of Osun states.

“I must also mention that the schools across Western region at the time taught and instilled ethics, social etiquette, morals and leadership and produced these great people.

“This is a testament to a remarkable public education policy and programme of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and his people oriented political platform.

“When I became governor in Osun, I sought to replicate this idea. Our administration built 11 state of the art 3,000 capacity model secondary schools, in addition to rehabilitating and upgrading the existing ones.

“Each school has 72 classrooms which can each comfortably accommodate 49 students and six rooms for study groups. It is equipped with six laboratories, 36 toilets separated equally for boys and girls, two libraries for science and arts each, facility manager’s office, a bookshop and a sick bay.

“We introduced Opon Imo the tablet of Knowledge; a digital education tool, ethics and discipline in public schools and even established a state-wide agency on public school discipline. We introduced calisthenics and school feeding and health programme.

“Nevertheless, our commitment then was from the understanding that there is no alternative to a sound public foundation education.

The minister appreciated his old-school mates and alumni of Akoko Anglican Grammar School for organizing such reception for him.

In an address, the National President of the Old students Association, Mrs Moji Ajayi, described the former Minister, as a force to reckon with and represented the school very well in all key public offices he had served humanity.

Ajayi noted that the essence of the event was to appreciate him for his tremendous contributions to the development of the School and to welcome an illustrious Ambassador of the School back home. after a meritorious service to the Nation as a Minister.

According to her, Aregbesola is one, out of the many Old Students of the School who had occupied prominent positions at different levels of Government in Nigeria.

She added that “It is gratifying to note that he has always demonstrated tremendous love and uncommon commitment towards the development of the School and has equally projected the image of the School positively

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Owaale of Ikare-Akoko, Oba Adeleke Adedoyin-Adegbite, declared that the former Minister, has not reach the pinnacle of his political career, saying those thinking that Aregbesola has been retired politically will be disappointed.

Oba Adegbite said that Aregbesola still has many years to shine in Nigerian politics, saying the former minister has displayed the virtue of a rare Yoruba man.

“Aregbesola is a rare politician with innate Omoluabi virtues. He is responsible, transparent and humane. He is a blessing to many generations.

“Let me state that the end has not come for Aregbesola in Nigerian politics and governance. Those who think the end has come for him will be disappointed eventually. He has not reached the peak of his political career.

The Monarch added that “The road to farm will not be blocked to a farmer that has God and cutlass. We shall all be alive to celebrate another good chapter of his life.” End