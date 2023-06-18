I’m convinced NGE under Anaba will uphold guild’s journalistic integrity – Saraki

Senator Bukola Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has praised the Editor (Daily) of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Eze Anaba, on his election as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

Anaba emerged as the new President of the Guild at the election held during the NGE National Biennial Convention in Owerri on Friday.

It is with great pleasure that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mr Eze Anaba, and other members of the new executive.

The new leadership of NGE is assuming office at a crucial juncture in our nation’s evolution, particularly with regard to the media’s role in ensuring good governance, transparency, and fostering democratic stability. It is crucial that the media persists in its pivotal role of ensuring that the dissemination of information is not just accurate but also precise, timely, and balanced.

I am firmly convinced that under the astute guidance of the present executive, the Guild will continue to uphold its constitutional duties with due diligence and professionalism, reflecting the highest standards of journalistic integrity.

I look forward to seeing the enduring and positive impact of your leadership on the NGE and our nation as a whole.