I’m championing unity in Nigeria with music – Singer, D Will Dreamz

D Will Dreamz, the Nigerian Afrobeat sensation, is not just a symbol of musical prowess, but also a beacon of unity in Nigeria. Born as Okani Williams Ifeanyi, he has carved out an illustrious career, blending traditional African music with modern pop to create a unique sound that resonates globally.

Driven by the desire to share his music, D Will Dreamz has emerged as an influential figure in Afrobeat, serving as an inspiration to many. His roots are firmly planted in Imo state, from where he extended his reach to Warri in Delta State, refining his skills and developing a sound that is distinctly his own.

As a graduate of Delta State University and a serial entrepreneur, D Will Dreamz founded “All Dreamz Music” in 2018. The record label stands as a testament to his personal philosophy: “Dream it, believe it, achieve it.” It has been instrumental in promoting Afrobeat stars and bolstering his own creative evolution.

After moving to South Africa, he immersed himself in the diverse and vibrant music scene of Cape Town, allowing his music to gain new influences and reach broader audiences. Despite these achievements, D Will Dreamz remains restless, always striving to expand his musical horizon, now gearing up for a grand tour of Europe.

However, his ambitions go beyond personal triumphs. D Will Dreamz stands as a vocal advocate for unity and mutual support within Nigeria, pushing for a cultural shift towards celebrating collective successes rather than individual victories.

He exemplified this through the story of Hilda Baci, Nigeria’s longest-cooking record holder, and an aspiring cook from Ekiti State. The difference in the public’s support for these two women is a focal point in his advocacy. He believes that competition should not undermine collective enthusiasm for each other’s endeavors, but rather inspire individual progress.

“Our mentality needs to change. Victory isn’t just about one person winning and another losing. It’s about creating an environment where we can all grow, learn, and celebrate our successes together. That’s how we’ll truly win as a nation,” said the music icon.

D Will Dreamz emphasizes the need for Nigerians to foster an environment of shared dreams and mutual support. He underlines that competition is a healthy part of life and should be embraced. As he sets out for his European tour, his vision of unity remains central to his message.

“We’re all dreamers in our own right,” he reminds us, “And the only way we can achieve our dreams is by supporting one another.”

D Will Dreamz is more than a musical prodigy. He is a voice of change, championing for a more supportive and united Nigeria. His commitment to unity and shared success is clear as he takes his music and message to the world stage. As he dreams of a brighter, more inclusive future, it is apparent that his vision extends far beyond himself to the greater good of his nation.