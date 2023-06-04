I’m an asset to any man, says Queeneth Hilbert

By Ayo Onikoyi

Stunning and drop-dead-gorgeous Nollywood actress has boldly stated that she is an assert to any man and anybody that comes in contact with her. The actress also said it was because of this attribute of hers that makes her limit access to herself.

She made this courageous statement on Instagram page while also insisting that it feels good to be herself.

“I know I’m an asset, that’s why I limit access. It feels good to be me, she says.

While her great beauty may scare off many men, the actress says she’s actually approachable and ready to mingle.

“If you are crushing on me and you are not saying it, my dear you are playing with grace, ” she once told Potpourri in a chat.

Queeneth Hilbert is one of Nollywood’s delectable actresses who doesn’t take prisoners when it comes to brandishing her beauty on social media. Recently, the half-Nigerian, half-Lebanese beauty has been serving hot pictures of herself on Instagram with captions to whet all sorts of sensibilities while also in some cases dishing out motivational messages.