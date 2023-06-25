Illegal Mining: We’ll no longer tolerate exploitation of our communities – Gov Kefas

Gov. Kefas

…. Suspend Mining Activities Across the State

… Urges FG, Development Partners, Traditional Rulers to Support Initiative

By Femi Bolaji

The governor of Taraba state, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has issued a strong warning to illegal miners that his government would no longer tolerate the exploitation of local communities across the state.

This was immediately after he signed an executive order suspending mining activities across the state at the weekend.

He pointed that the vast mineral resources of the state is being extracted without a direct bearing on local communities where they are being sourced.

Added to his concern was the degradation of the state’s ecosystem, which he attributed to the activities of illegal miners.

He informed that security agencies across the state now have the state government’s backing to clamp down on those who violate the executive order.

According to him, “ Over the years, we have witnessed a surge in mining activities, both legal and illegal, which have caused significant damage to our ecosystems.

“The unregulated extraction of minerals have led to deforestation, soil erosion, water pollution and loss of biodiversity. Our rivers have become contaminated, affecting the health of our people and jeopardising our agricultural activities.

“Illegal mining in particular, has become a cancer eating away at the very fabric of our society. It has led to the exploitation of our vulnerable communities, increased crime rates, and contributed to social unrest.

“The revenue that should have been channeled into public welfare and infrastructure development has been siphoned away, leaving our people in dire need.

“Therefore in the best interest of our state and its future generations, I am signing this executive order for the immediate suspension of all illegal mining and illegal mining activities in Taraba state.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, but it is a necessary step to preserve our environment and ensure sustainable development.

“This executive order will serve as a strong message to those who have been engaging in illegal mining activities.

“We will no longer tolerate the wanton destruction of our natural resources and the exploitation of our people.

“Law enforcement agencies will be empowered to take strict action against anyone found in violation if this order.

He also acknowledged the economic challenges that might accompany the suspension of mining activities, but reiterated that his government would work out modalities to cushion the effect sustainably.

In his words, “ I am aware that this decision will have short-time economic implications, but is essential for the long-term prosperity and well-being of our state.

“We will work hand in hand with relevant stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition and explore alternative livelihood options for those affected.

“We will not abandon our commitment to economic growth, but it must be achieved through sustainable means.

“We will encourage responsible mining practices and adhere to stringent environmental regulations and prioritize the welfare of our communities.

“Furthermore, I urge the federal government and our development partners to support our efforts in restoring the damage caused by years of unchecked mining activities.

We need their assistance in implementing Comprehensive reforestation program, Providing alternative employment opportunities and strengthening our capacity for effective regulation and monitoring.”

The governor also urged traditional rulers to support the state government in this regard.