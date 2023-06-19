Illegal land allocation in Kano Poly: Gov Yusuf threatens to publish names of beneficiaries

…70% of lands were allotted to Ganduje’s wife, children

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has threatened to publish names of beneficiaries allegedly allocated illegal lands by the immediate past governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the Kano Polytechnic.

The Governor who made this known while addressing a gathering at the government house, alleged that 70 per cent of lands allocated at the polytechnic were allotted to Ganduje’s wife, Dr. Hafsat Ganduje and children.

The Governor had over the weekend resumed the demolition exercise when it visited Salanta area of Gwale local government area behind Kano Polytechnic where they began demolition with fences of most of the buildings marked two days earlier.

According to him, “A very big plot of land at the polytechnic. He snatched it and converted it for personal use. 70 per cent of lands allocated at the polytechnic were allotted to Ganduje’s wive, Dr. Hafsat Ganduje and children. We would publish names. We have them.

“The place belong to the masses. It is supposed that a hostel is built there, create lecture theatres, sport complex for the benefit of students, rather they converted.

“There are some personalities making noise. We also have their names and would publish them.

“I can rest assure you that we would make restore the lost glory of the tertiary institution.

“There are so many schools land that were allotted for personal and some individual benefits.

“Regarding the PPP arrangement on the Daula five star hotel. It was a fraud and a way to steal government property. It was the son-in-law of Ganduje who is the MD of Kano State Urban Planning and Development Agency, KNUPDA that gave approval that the school be collapsed and a hotel be built on the land. The company or developer of the property, Lamash belongs to him and Ganduje’s daughter. You can make enquiry with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

“Whoever knows the Hajj camp in the past knows that it has 130 houses for camping intending pilgrims in there, it has a police station, court, Juma’at mosque, toilet and others, they ejected people in the camp and made it layout. It was sold to someone who cut and sold them out,” Governor Yusuf however stated.