I’ll rather die than see legalisation of LGBTQ – Ghanaian Speaker

By Biodun Busari

The Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Alban Bagbin has said he preferred to die than to witness the legalisation of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) activities in Ghana.

Bagbin made this known in an interactive session with journalists in Tamale, at the weekend as he vowed that the rights of homosexuals would not be legalised in his time, GhanaWeb said.

He also said the indigenous population in most European countries is going extinct by the action of gays and lesbians and the earlier Ghana stopped their activities, the better for all.

“For you all to participate in it, count me out of Ghana because I will prefer to join my Maker than to live,” the Speaker of Parliament said.

“That is me. I am a Catholic and pro-life. I will not do anything that will end the world because God says the world is eternal. Until He comes back we cannot do that to end the world.

“They have the repercussions in their country and I can tell you that in the next 50 years, there will be no indigenous European in the world.”

He stressed that the anti-gay bill will be passed under his tenure as Speaker.

GhanaWeb reported that the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill is at the consideration stage in the current Parliament.

Speaking about the bill, Bagbin said, “The Bill recognises our family values, it accepts what we call normal and not abnormal and it protects those who by nature or whatever are caught and so we will pass the legislation that we believe will not offend the position of the 1992 Constitution.”