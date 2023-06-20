Why I will marry village girl – BBNaija’s Elozonam 

Former Big Brother Naija reality star Elozonam Ogbolu has said that dating in Lagos is a cesspool and he would rather prefer to marry a ‘village girl’.

The reality star explained that in Lagos, most people in a relationship are sleeping with each other’s partners.

He stated this while appearing as a guest on the latest episode of the Is This Seat Taken podcast, hosted by actress Chinasa Anukam.

“Lagos is a cesspool. The person that you are having sex with is probably having sex with somebody that knows somebody that you know,” he said.

“So, I have often told myself that if I’m gonna get married, I will just go out and meet a village girl [laughs].

“What I mean is that I will just go out of this cesspool to somewhere remote and just marry somebody because Lagos is a cesspool.”