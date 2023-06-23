I’ll not let Nigerians down, Musa says as he assumes CDS office

…says bandits, terrorists, others should be ready for war

…assures of professional standards

By Kingsley Omonibi, and Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

The newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Major-General Christopher Musa, Friday took over as the 18th Defence Chief with a promise not to let Nigerians down, particularly on issues bothering national security.

Vowing that the determination of the military to secure the country would not be doubted, he also assured that terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements would be properly dealt with.

He spoke during the handing over ceremony, held at the Defence Headquarters, DHQ, on Friday, in Abuja.

He said: “As the Chief of Defense Staff, my promise to Nigeria is that we’ll continue to improve on our mandate of sustaining peace and tranquility in our country . We assure every Nigerian to feel safe that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are up and doing,we are highly professional and we are going to be there for them. Nobody should doubt our determination to bring peace to Nigeria.

“Anybody especially the criminals, bandits, terrorists who think otherwise should be ready to face the music,the Nigerian armed forces will come out in full force while safeguarding the safety and security of the citizenry. That I’ll assure you. “

While emphasizing the need for citizens to join in the fight against terrorism, he also promised that he would see to the welfare of personnel to enable the military to get the best from them.

“Issues of welfare have been addressed but you know we can not be 100 percent so we’ll continue from where they stopped. we’ll ensure our troops,our men wherever they are ,they will never be left alone.

“We’ll ensure we give them what they need, what they require and we’ll take care of the issue of administration which is paramount because a soldier that is well fed,well taken care of will give you the best, so they should not doubt we are here and we are ready and we are willing to do that”, he said.

Describing the new CDS as the best therein to occupy the position, the former CDS, General Lucky Irabor, urged Musa to ensure the value and professional standards of the military is retained.

He urged the Military to remain committed and supportive to the new CDS, as part of efforts to lift the armed forces to greater heights, adding that at retirement, he would remain committed to supporting a better Nigeria.

He said he is leaving the armed forces far better than what it was in January 2021 and hoped that in the future, the new leadership must have taken the forces much more to a higher level.

He said, “I am handing over to an officer who is tested and by all standards a model for the armed forces. I appreciate the president for finding Major General Musa very suitable to take over the reins of the armed forces.

“I ask that you redouble your efforts so that the cherished values and professional standard be maintained. Quite a lot has been achieved and looking at the mood of the armed forces will help you and your team of service chiefs to ensure that the professional standard of the armed forces is retained.”