I‘ll never accept election results rigged for me — Kwara politician

Mr Afolabi Jimoh-Kolawole, a Chieftain of the Accord Party in the Offa Local Government area of Kwara, says he still stands by his 2013 declaration never to accept any election results rigged in his favour.

Jimoh-Kolawole, who is 2013, rejected his election as a councillor during a local government election, made the declaration in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Offa on Wednesday.

NAN reports that in 2013, Jimoh-Kolawole contested as a councillor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was declared the winner.

He, however, later came out publicly and rejected his victory in the Aug. 31 local government election in Offa, Kwara, on the ground that the election was rigged in his favour.

Rejecting the results, the Accord stalwart said: “It is very clear that Offa people want APC; they don’t want PDP.

“As a true Muslim with a clear conscience, I stand for equity and justice, because I know that whatever we do in this world, we are going to give an account to our Creator and I fear my Creator,” he said.

Jimoh-Kolawole, also a Senior Legislative Aide to Mr Tope Layonu, a former House of Representatives member (Offa-Oyun-felon Federal Constituency), in spite of his persecution over such a decision, said he never regretted the action taken 10 years ago.

Currently engaging in farming for a living, he said: “I am still maintaining my integrity, honesty and fear of God.

“l will never take any elected position that was rigged in my favour.”

Jimoh-Kolawole, however, urged the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to allow honesty, fear of God and fairness to be the guiding principles toward achieving an egalitarian society.

He attributed various challenges currently confronting the country to a lack of sincerity, greed and dishonesty, among other negative tendencies on the part of those who had been in positions of authority before.

“Politicians or leaders in positions of authority must allow honesty to be their guiding principle.

“They should have it in mind that it is only God that can give and take positions of any kind,” he said.

Jimoh-Kolawole reminded politicians to note that “the nation is greater than any individual”.

He advised the new administration to embark on activities that would complement the achievements on the ground in all spheres of the nation’s economy.

“The new administration must not see their taking over of government as an opportunity to enrich themselves, but to see it as an opportunity to serve the people diligently,” he said.