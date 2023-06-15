Ill-health: Let’s pray for Akeredolu — Ondo acting gov

Southern APC governors’ leader, Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson

Acting Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Ayedatiwa, yesterday, begged Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who is on medical vacation.

Ayedatiwa, in a statement, said that Nigerians should not relent in praying for his boss.

Akeredolu transmitted power to the deputy governor after proceeding on medical treatment, and is expected back in the country on July 6.

In his appeal, the acting governor said: “We, therefore, enjoin the good people of Ondo State and all friends of our dear Sunshine States not to relent in their prayers for Mr Governor’s quick recovery, so that he can resume duty after his medical vacation, to continue with his good works for the betterment of Ondo State in particular and Nigeria at large.

“Rumours about the disruption of government activities are misplaced and only arose as a result of impatience and lack of proper understanding of the running of the machinery of government.

“Such misrepresentations and baseless allusions are to be expected when political gladiators by their activities in the build-up to party primaries and gubernatorial elections in any state try to heat the polity. Ondo State cannot be an exception.

“It is, therefore, important to assure our people that governance is on course in the State. Mr Governor has laid a solid foundation for one administration in the state and there is, undoubtedly, no politically debilitating division in the government.

“Rotimi Akeredolu, my boss, is a revered democrat who has always demonstrated his respect for the Rule of Law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended).

“It should be recalled that by his usual practice, he has always transmitted power to the Deputy Governor whenever he proceeds on annual vacation.

“This is what he has again re-enacted by transmitting power to proceed on a medical vacation.

“He is human like all of us. Whenever the need arises, everyone finds time to rest and take care of their health when medically challenged.”

In addition, he said: “I cannot but enjoin the political class to be guided by good conscience in the pursuit of ambition to sustain the atmosphere of peace and unfettered development that we have been witnessing in our dear state in the last six years.

“Service to our people should, consequently, be the ultimate goal of our politicking.

“The sustained welfare of our people, the success of our administration and the victory of our great party in successive elections should, therefore, be our guiding principles. Our administration shall neither be deterred nor distracted.

“Furthermore, let me assure you that the State Government will continue to uphold and pursue the constitutional primary responsibility of government to secure the lives and property of the people of the State.”