Ill- Health: Ambitious elements weaponising Akeredolu’s health, Governor’s aide cries out

Southern APC governors’ leader, Rotimi Akeredolu

—- Accuses them of causing confusion for their benefits

–—Sponsoring attacks, spreading lies against governor, family members

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on Special Duties and Strategies, Dr Doyin Odebowale, has accused some ambitious politicians of weaponising the absence of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to capture the state’s treasury.

Odebowale in a statement in Akure, the Ondo state capital, entitled “Of Narcissicim And Moral Bankruptcy: Sustained Assaults On Decency” said they are seeking to draw mileage from the absence of the Governor, Akeredolu, in the State.

He further accused the government officials of stoking the ember of contrived acrimony to take maximum advantage of the current situation.

”While the people of the state, from diverse socio-political backgrounds, pray, fervently, for the governor to come back and resume, in order to continue to discharge his service to the people of the State, these meddlesome hustlers are bent on causing confusion for their benefits.

“These rootless politicians, ostensible representatives of the people without followers, believe that the best way to portray the current health challenge of the Governor is to spread falsehood against those perceived as impediments to their prebendal predilections.

“They are setting members of the Executive Council against one another, dropping dangerous but mendacious hints against their fellow appointees.

” They praise some as “honest”, “brilliant” and “diligent” while condemning others, perceived to being in the “opposing camp”, as “corrupt” and “inordinately ambitious”.

“They hold constant meetings, speculating on the state of health of the Governor. These elements attract negative sentiments to an Administration which had enjoyed relative peace and overwhelming goodwill from the people, based on impactful achievements.

“Uncultured, vacuous, sycophantic and greedy, these shameless beings lack the basic decency to respect the man who brought them to reckoning from relative obscurity and rescuing them from varying degrees of mendicancy.

“For these elements to have unfettered access to the State’s Treasury, they have sustained the onslaught of negative publications against the Governor, some members of his immediate family and their fellow appointees, whose schedules of responsibilities have made visible.

“As they are bereft of the capacity for altruistic service and competence, their understanding of governance is all about sharing money and compounding the people’s misery.

“The people of the State recognise these personalities as greedy, unscrupulous, dishonest, wicked and bereft of any shred as evidence of moral rectitude in them, judging by their notorious records of self-service.

“Some of them, challenged by the Governor for acts of brazen corruption, seem to be up in arms against known gatekeepers with a view to forcing them to succumb to cheap blackmail.

“We will not only resist them, with all vehemence, the people of the State will be invited to see the atrocities committed against their interests by these hustlers. I owe the good people of Ondo State this sacred duty.”

The Governor’s aide said that these politicians in government have been sponsoring attacks and spreading lies against the Governor and his family.

“A particular sycophant, marooned before happenstance rescue, is suspected to be the shameless diabolical element masquerading as “Concerned Citizen”, “Bimbo Oloruntuyi”, among other pseudonyms used to confuse the unwary and gullible.

“This felon had embarked on an itinerary of audacious mendacity, sponsoring hagiographers and semi-literate clowns to spread lies against the person of the Governor and his family. This character and his cohorts have continued to peddle lies in their bid to capture the treasury.

“Some functionaries of the Government, who have refused to join in the delusional but clearly treacherous permutations to supplant their benefactor, have come under ceaseless but baseless attacks, accusing them of committing acts of monumental corruption.

Odebowale therefore enjoined “these officials to remain courageous and resist any attempts by any person(s) to compel them to betray the trust reposed in them by the people in the absence of the Governor.