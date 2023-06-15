I’ll always cherish my mum – Tinubu

By Nwafor Sunday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that he would always cherish his mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, who died ten years ago.

Disclosing this on his Twitter handle, Tinubu noted that his mother installed hard work, forthrightness and perseverance in him.

According to him: “10 years ago, today, my darling mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji passed away. On this day, I remember her love, grit, devotion and generosity.

“I will always cherish the time we had together and the values of hard work, forthrightness and perseverance she instilled in me. May Allah continue to rest her beautiful soul”.