Ikoyi Prisons boss laments lack of vehicles to convey inmates to courts

…As Ikoyi Lions Club commissions a vocational centre

By Etop Ekanem

THE Deputy Comptroller and Officer in charge of Ikoyi Prisons, Julius Ogueri, has appealed to Lions Club and other charity organisations to donate a bus to Ikoyi prison to enable it to transport inmates to court on a daily basis.

Ogueri made the appeal during the commissioning of the renovated and equipped Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club Vocational Centre at the Ikoyi prison facility built by the club.

He lamented a situation where a vehicle coveying inmates to the court broke down on the road, saying: “We have a lot of challenges. One is the challenge of how to convey the inmates to the courts because most of our vehicles are unserviceable. We had a situation where one of our vehicles conveying inmates to court broke down on the way, we had to look for an alternative vehicle to transport them to court. This is a security risk and embarrassing.

“The inmates want to go to court as this gives them hope of getting their freedom. The Lions Club and other charity organisations should help us with a vehicle to enable us to take the inmates to courts regularly.”

Speaking earlier, President, of Ikoyi Lions Club, Taiwo Raji, traced the history of the project, noting that it was initially undertaken by Lion Janet Oderinde in 1994.

He named some of the equipment at the centre to include sewing machines and accessories; shoe-making machines and accessories; carpentry and furniture machines and accessories, among others.

Also speaking, the District Governor of Lions Clubs International District 404A1, Mr Anogwi Anyanwu, said the club would continue to partner with the prison for more projects for the benefit of the inmates.