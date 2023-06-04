Ikoyi Lions Club commissions vocational centre in Ikoyi prisons

Some members of Ikoyi Lions Club during the commissioning of the centre.

By Etop Ekanem

Ikoyi Lions Club recently commissioned its renovated and equipped Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club Vocational Centre at Ikoyi prison facility built by the club.

Speaking at the event, President, Ikoyi Lions Club, Taiwo Raji, traced the history of the project, noting that it was initially undertaken by Lion Janet Oderinde in 1994.

He named some of the equipment at the centre to include sewing machines and accessories; shoe-making machines and accessories; carpentry and furniture machines and accessories, among others.

He thanked the prisons authorities for the opportunity given to the club to touch the lives of the inmates, saying: “Instead of the club giving the inmates fish, we decided to teach them how to fish so that when they are out of here they will be useful to themselves and the society.”

Also speaking, the District Governor of Lions Club, Mr Anogwi Anyanwu, said the club would continue to partner with the Ikoyi prisons for more projects for the benefit of the inmates and thanked the Prisons authorities for the opportunity given the club to change the lives of the inmates.

Speaking earlier, the Deputy Comptroller and Officer in charge of Ikoyi Prisons, Julius Ogueri, appealed to Lions Club and other charity organisations to donate a bus to Ikoyi prisons to enable it to transport inmates to court on a daily basis.

He lamented a situation where a vehicle coveying inmates to the court broke down on the road, saying: “We have a lot of challenges. One is the challenge of how to convey the inmates to the courts because most of our vehicles are unserviceable. We had a situation where one of our vehicles conveying inmates to court broke down on the way, we had to look for an alternative vehicle to transport them to court. This is a security risk and embarrassing.

“The inmates want to go to court as this gives them hope of getting their freedom. The Lions Club and other charity organisations should help us with a vehicle to enable us take the inmates to courts regularly.”