Ikeja DisCo leads others with N737bn revenue in 8 years

By Udeme Akpan

THE Ikeja Electric Plc, Nigeria’s largest power distribution network, generated N737 billion total revenue in 8 years.



Data obtained from Dataphyte Research, Lagos, indicated that the revenue was generated between 2015 and 2022 made it to become the highest revenue distribution company in Nigeria while Yola DisCo came last with N70 billion.



It showed that from as low as N50 billion revenue in 2015, the company worked hard to deliver electricity to consumers, thus increasing its revenue during the period.



According to the data, the company supplied a total of 26,977 Gwh of electricity during the period while Yola, the least performing DisCo supplied 4,185Gwh.



It maintained that the Yola DisCo, however, led other DisCos (not Ikeja DisCo) in “Supplying 45 per cent more energy in 2022 than in 2015”, adding that, “Kaduna Electricity DisCo trails others, supplying 15 per cent less in 2022 than in 2015.”



The report added: “Kaduna, Ibadan and Abuja decreased their supply year after year but got more revenue year after year (2016 – 2022). The rest grew their revenues annually in 2-digits but grew supply in single digits.”



In a report obtained from its website, Ikeja DisCo, stated that, “The company began its new phase of growth and expansion on November 1st, 2013 following the handover of the defunct Power Holding Company Of Nigeria (PHCN) to NEDC/ KEPCO Consortium under the privatization scheme of the Federal Government of Nigeria.



“The consortium has the Korean Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) which generates about 84,000MW in capacity and has a global efficiency record of a maximum down time period of slightly above three minutes annually as technical partners.



“This partnership has positioned IE to effectively drive its commitment to deliver efficient and sustainable power supply through investments in new technology, infrastructure upgrade and human capital development.



“Ikeja Electric has over 1,000,000 customers who the company is committed to serve with a New Spirit, New Drive and New Energy. This resolve continues to elicit a passion for service excellence and new thinking on how to empower lives and businesses across the IE network.”