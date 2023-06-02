Ika Nation to welcome Okowa after 8yrs as Delta gov

Okowa

Hon. Benjamin Sharta, a.k.a DJ Ben, former Executive Assistant to the immediate past Governor of Delta state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa will tomorrow lead the people of Ika Nation to welcome the former governor back home after his sojourn as Delta State governor.

Hon. Sharta in a goodwill message, preceding the welcome party described Okowa as a living political icon, a political gladiator who has stood for Deltans as a father.

He said; “I will join the Ika Nation in Delta State to beat the drums loud, blow the trumpet with all enthusiasm and stand in awe to give a standing ovation for the homecoming of a living political Icon, a political gladiator, a man to reckon with that will never disappoint, a man for all, the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

“Our amiable Excellency, Senator Okowa was not named the Ekwueme of the universe for fun but because of his lifestyle.

“His word is his bond and whatever he says, he does even if it is not immediate

“Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is a politician with an open heart and meek in nature, one of a kind politician in Nigeria. Your homecoming tomorrow after you went, saw, and conquered shows the mercy and grace of God upon your life. We are grateful to God that we are your children.

“As you sojourn on, I pray for consistent God’s blessings and grace for you a good father.

God bless you as we await your arrival,” he added.