Ijaw leader Douglas hails emergence of Guwor as Speaker

By Jimitota Onoyume

An Ijaw leader Chief T Douglas has congratulated Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor on his emergence as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

Chief Douglas from the same Ogulagha Kingdom, Burutu local government area, with the Speaker, Emomotimi said his emergence as Speaker was a reward for hard work.

“Guwor as an Indigene of Ogulagha will no doubt contribute his quota towards the growth and development of Delta State. “

He called on Ijaws and Deltans to continue to support the new governor of the state , Chief Sheriff Oborevwori

” I thank the members of Delta State House of Assembly for electing Guwor who is also an Ogulagha son as the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

“While I congratulate Guwor on his emergence as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, I am convinced that Guwor’s Speakership in the Delta State House of Assembly will engineer executive legislative harmony.

“Guwor as a true Deltan is well aware of the issues bedeviling the state, particularly the Ijaw riverine areas. “